TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 26.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 169.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.