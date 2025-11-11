Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $987,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 182.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $156,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4%

TAK opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

