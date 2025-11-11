Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Wallbox to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wallbox stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

