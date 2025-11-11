Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 216.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

NYSE:BURL opened at $282.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.77 and its 200 day moving average is $260.53. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

