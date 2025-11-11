Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $407.59 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $392.89 and a 12-month high of $500.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

