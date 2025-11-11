Range Resources Corporation $RRC Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 50,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 48.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 28.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 272,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Range Resources by 4,485.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.Range Resources’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

