Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 246.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,075 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after buying an additional 1,343,816 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CON opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

