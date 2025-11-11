PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

