Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 82.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 153.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upgraded shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

