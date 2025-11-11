Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after acquiring an additional 400,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after purchasing an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,539,000 after buying an additional 260,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.06.

Shares of CME opened at $277.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.56 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

