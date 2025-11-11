Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 661.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,630,000 after buying an additional 3,107,313 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after acquiring an additional 693,473 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 209.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,870 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.74) earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $432,129.16. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

