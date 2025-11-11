Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,572,000 after acquiring an additional 364,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $121.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

