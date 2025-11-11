Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $253.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $284.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.