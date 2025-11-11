Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 33.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 260.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,948.72. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $297,750. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.51. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 31.36%.The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amplitude has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.08 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.