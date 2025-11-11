Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 849 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $311.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.61 and its 200 day moving average is $265.87. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $328.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

