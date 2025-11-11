Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.8%

LNG opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

