Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 35,773 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. $RMM

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 167.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,773 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

(Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.