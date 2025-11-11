Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 7,501 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $68.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.Bio-Techne’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

