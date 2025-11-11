Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,486 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after buying an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

