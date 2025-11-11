Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.