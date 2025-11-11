Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 566 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.90.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $14,430,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.93 and its 200 day moving average is $251.62. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

