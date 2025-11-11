The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Holdings Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

