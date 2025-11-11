Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.