Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.