Savant Capital LLC Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $216.74. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $246.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

