Davis R M Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $780.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $748.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

