Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Stock Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,391 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,219 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 50.8% during the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $118.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

