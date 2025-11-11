Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NVR by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 850 shares of company stock worth $6,888,075. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,344.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,376.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,836.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,615.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $130.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

