CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $2,039,196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $538,020,000 after buying an additional 1,865,297 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 72,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,785,853 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $241.60 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

