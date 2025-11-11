Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $210,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $576.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.