Boston Partners Sells 3,203,084 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,323,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,203,084 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 3.64% of Kinross Gold worth $710,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kinross Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 12.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 19,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

