Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 916,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

EMR opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

