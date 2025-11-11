Fagan Associates Inc. Takes $9.57 Million Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,000. TCW Flexible Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of TCW Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after buying an additional 459,526 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 521,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

FLXR opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

