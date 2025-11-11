Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $400.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

