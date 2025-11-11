Boston Partners Has $651.62 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,133,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,829,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.79% of FirstEnergy worth $651,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

