Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $552.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $499.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

