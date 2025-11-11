Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3%

BMY stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

