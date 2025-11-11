Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

