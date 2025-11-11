B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMPX

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

AMPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $130,664.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,369.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $193,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,855,975.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 38.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after buying an additional 1,757,395 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.