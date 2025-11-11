Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 232,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $41,216,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $126,218,200. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

