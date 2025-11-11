CuFe (ASX:CUF) Insider Antony (Tony) Sage Buys 20,000,000 Shares

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage acquired 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$180,000.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

CuFe Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and producing company. The company explores for lithium, copper, iron ore, gold, niobium, and base metal deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds 100% interest in the JWD iron ore mine project located in the Western Australia; and 55% interest in the Tennant Creek project, as well as 50% interest in the Yarram Iron Ore project located in the Northern Territory.

