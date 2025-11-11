CuFe (ASX:CUF) Insider Antony (Tony) Sage Buys 20,000,000 Shares

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage acquired 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$180,000.00.
CuFe Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.
About CuFe
