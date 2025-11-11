Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Debora Plunkett Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Debora Plunkett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $125,783.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,473.67. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -113.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MRCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.