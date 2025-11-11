Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.40.

CHR opened at C$23.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$587.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$17.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

