Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

TSE:EMA opened at C$67.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$69.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.07.

In other Emera news, Director Judy Ann Steele sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total value of C$51,530.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,844.80. This trade represents a 69.28% decrease in their position. Also, Director Archibald Collins sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.95, for a total transaction of C$1,987,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,045 shares in the company, valued at C$847,272.75. The trade was a 70.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 49,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

