PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Geir Olsen Purchases 15,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) Director Geir Olsen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,901.95. The trade was a 34.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $595.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

