TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$19.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.86. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$14.71 and a 1-year high of C$21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 313.36%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.