TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.19.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 313.36%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
