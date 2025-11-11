National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. Desjardins lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.50.
Definity Financial Stock Down 1.3%
Insider Activity at Definity Financial
In other Definity Financial news, Director Sonia Baxendale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$157,050. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of Definity Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total transaction of C$257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,285.02. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Definity Financial Company Profile
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
