iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Purchased by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,763 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,666,000 after buying an additional 70,170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,364,000 after buying an additional 247,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,116,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

