Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VEA stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

