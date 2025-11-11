Boston Partners Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 707,108 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.62% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $410,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

